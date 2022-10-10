3 Great Tech Roles To Apply For This Week

Looking for a new job in tech? The UK is expected to add nearly 15,000 technology-related jobs this year, according to a recent report from the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA), a nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

The report also states that there are already two million tech workers across the various tech hubs and tech cities in the UK. These workers account for 6.3% of the total workforce, and the industry is contributing £82.6 billion to the economy, which equates to 5.5%.

Despite fears of a looming recession, global economic pressures and worries over recent layoffs in many tech firms over the spring and summer as they culled under-performing projects or looked to shore up bottom lines, the jobs picture is still broadly good. Many areas within the IT industry are thought to be – so far – relatively recession-proof, particularly sectors such as AI, cybersecurity and cloud services.

That’s reflected in the fact that nearly 20% of all employer tech job postings in 2021 were for positions in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, blockchain and the internet of things, or jobs requiring skills in those areas, according to CompTIA’s report.

“Over the last few years, the technology industry and technology professionals have proven how vital they are to the entire nation. The drastic changes and ongoing uncertainty highlighted how important a robust technology ecosystem is to the success of the economy,” says Estelle Johannes, senior director of global communities at CompTIA.

So, if you’re thinking about a move within the sector, then the data indicates it is a good time to look for a new opportunity. Below, we’ve got an overview of three jobs that are currently hiring, and there are plenty more to discover on the City AM Job Board too.

National Account Manager, Indeed, London

A fully remote position, the National Sales Account Manager (NAM) will drive growth by promoting and selling Indeed products and services, overseeing and managing large, complex, high visibility and strategic enterprise accounts, developing new accounts and expanding existing business. Acting as a trusted advisor to your clients, you’ll share insights and continually identify revenue opportunities within. You’ll need to have three years of experience in an enterprise field sales environment and can demonstrate success in building and growing new accounts and territories through consultative and solution-based selling. Get the details on the National Sales Account Manager role now.

iOS Developer, Dyson, Bristol

Dyson is seeking iOS Developers to join its mobile app team. Its iOS app is written in Swift and uses the MVVM pattern with [1] Coordinators. The company is seeking someone with great communication, collaboration and self-evaluation skills who also has a desire to improve and who values good engineering practices. You’ll understand the need to deliver robust, testable code balanced against the need to deliver fast. You’ll be a collaborative person who believes in Agile principles and how they can help empowered teams deliver the best software. You will have also contributed quality code to iOS apps that have delighted their users. If you get satisfaction from solving real-world problems with well-crafted software, then this could be the role for you.

Bloomberg Intelligence – ETF Associate, Bloomberg, London

Bloomberg runs on data, with Bloomberg Intelligence taking that data and creating insight which drives financial markets. It is now looking for a motivated EFT Associate who will cover the fast-growing ETF industry. You will construct data analysis, actively contribute to the research workflow and conduct investment research and strategy in coordination with their analyst team. You will manage significant data analysis responsibilities as part of your day-to-day activities and actively contribute to the team’s daily research activities, as well as develop and maintain relationships with internal departments throughout Bloomberg. You will need a Bachelor’s degree, preferably with a concentration in finance, as well as two years of financial market research experience as an essential. Get the full job spec here.

Discover a role that’s right for you with opportunities across the UK on the City AM Job Board