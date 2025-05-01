2025 London Marathon raises world record £75m for charity

The London Marathon 2025 has already raised a world record £75m for charity

The London Marathon has broken its own record for the world’s biggest one-day fundraising event after the 2025 race generated more than £75m for charity.

The final total won’t be revealed until later this year but has already eclipsed the £73.5m raised last year, which set a new global benchmark for contributing to good causes.

“The 2025 TCS London Marathon broke many records over the weekend and this fantastic news means that we have already exceeded our own world record of £73.5m from 2024 as the world’s biggest one-day annual fundraising event,” said Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events.

“That is a wonderful achievement and huge thanks to every single person who fundraised and to all those who donated to a huge array of charitable causes.”

Last Sunday’s London Marathon also set a new Guinness World Record title for the most finishers in a marathon after 56,640 entrants completed the race.

Donations totalling £34m have been made via the marathon’s official online fundraising partner, Enthuse, while £41m has been pledged on the JustGiving platform.

“As we saw last year, the total will continue to grow as many donations come in after the event weekend,” Brasher added.

“The total fundraising from the 2024 TCS London Marathon grew from £67m on marathon day to more than £73m in the months following the event so we know there is much more to come. We will announce the final total in September.”

The ballot for next year’s London Marathon opened last week and closes tomorrow at 4pm.

“The 2025 TCS London Marathon was a truly inspiring day, marked by another record-breaking total raised for charities,” said Enthuse chief executive Chester Mojay-Sinclare.

“The enthusiasm for taking part in the TCS London Marathon has never been stronger, and we’re excited about the impact we can make over the next decade.

“This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to a charity-first approach – putting their voice, brand, and needs at the heart of everything we do.”