14 Hills: Is it the best casual dining spot in the Square Mile?

The leafy interior of 14 Hills

Liam Price, head chef at 14 Hills, tells us why he thinks his restaurant should win the Toast the City Award for Best Casual Dining.

Why does 14 Hills deserve to win a coveted Slice of Toast?

14 Hills has established itself as one of the Square Mile’s leading restaurants, offering exceptional food and wine in a beautifully designed space with an unrivalled, relaxed atmosphere. Whether for date nights, corporate lunches or weekend brunches, we deliver on every level.

Our commitment to sustainability sets us apart. We partner with B-Corp suppliers for seasonal menus, use whole local produce to minimise waste, and support our building’s zero-waste-to-landfill infrastructure. Food waste undergoes anaerobic digestion for biogas production, while coffee grounds are transformed into fertilisers and sustainable heating logs. We’re not just feeding our guests; we’re nurturing our planet.

Tell me a bit about 14 Hills

The team at 14 Hills is exactly that – a team. Sixty-eight members who span every continent on Earth, all aligned with the same aspirations. For the most part, the core has been together for three years. The kitchen is always aspiring to better itself and the restaurant by offering new, exciting and flavour-driven dishes. The front-of-house team is dedicated to giving a professional yet unpretentious service. Everyone cares about the end goal: making guests feel welcome and ensuring they leave happy.

I have been with 14 Hills for nearly three years, having previously worked in other restaurants in and around the Square Mile such as Coq d’Argent and Luca. I have a real passion for providing guests with a great and fun experience, along with a drive to keep growing and improving.

Tell us something we didn’t know about 14 Hills

We have 73 real plants in our restaurant that are carefully looked after by specialist gardeners twice a week. A hidden oasis!

What’s your favourite thing about the Square Mile?

The history. From Londinium to the White Tower, Pudding Lane, Jack the Ripper and today’s modern financial powerhouse, its story is incredible.

What’s your fondest memory of the Square Mile

My time working at Coq d’Argent, mesmerised by the military fly-by for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee – rows and rows of planes flew straight overhead, a real sight. I also loved watching the Lord Mayor’s Show every year from the balcony.

What’s your secret Square Mile hotspot?

The Bootlegger… shhh.

What’s your favourite thing to have on toast?

Beans, cheese and Worcestershire sauce – all day, every day.

