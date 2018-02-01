PayPal

EBay just ditched PayPal for a European fintech startup

EBay is ditching PayPal, the US giant which used to be part of the online marketplace, and instead will be turning [...]

1 February 2018
Softbank plots digital payments raid with plans for Paypal rival

Japanese technology giant Softbank is planning to create a global digital payments system that could rival giants [...]

28 January 2018
Consumers are still wary of letting non-banks handle their money

Attempts to turn social media into a new payment channel are doomed to be a novelty unless firms outside banking [...]

2 October 2017
PayPal's invested in a small UK artificial intelligence startup

US online payments giant PayPal has backed a small UK startup which is using artificial intelligence to get people [...]

31 July 2017
Now you'll be able to pay your friends via an iPhone message

Apple just seriously upped its Apple Pay game taking on the likes of PayPal and Square in the process. [...]

5 June 2017
PayPal shares pop after hours

Shares in PayPal jumped over six per cent in after hours trading this evening after the company posted better [...]

26 April 2017
The Fintech Files: three truths and two myths

Neal Cross is the chief innovation officer of DBS, Singapore’s largest bank. His role affords him a unique perspective [...]

7 April 2017
Paysafe share price drops despite nearly doubling profits

Payments processing company, Paysafe, saw its share price plummet 6 per cent lower this morning despite delivering [...]

7 March 2017
Mobile pay is still waiting for its "Uber moment" (even among millennials)

Despite our addiction to smartphones, using them to pay for a new winter coat or that morning coffee has yet to [...]

3 November 2016
What happened to the internet yesterday afternoon?

Yesterday's complex cyber attack was orchestrated by hackers accessing thousands of internet-connected devices, [...]

22 October 2016
OMG: The internet is down in the US

The internet is down across large parts of the US today, with the East Coast in particular being badly affected, [...]

21 October 2016
Before the bell: What you need to know before the US market open

Markets are further backing a Clinton victory in the US presidential election next month after last night's final [...]

20 October 2016
The mobile payments battle just intensified in the UK

iZettle is likely a familiar sight if you frequent small coffee shops or market stalls across the capital. [...]

23 August 2016
Peter Thiel on the US election and state of the global economy

“If you hear about a trend, it’s already passed. It means it’s a consensus thing,” says Peter Thiel, co-founder [...]

12 April 2016
eBay share price dives as profits slip

Shares in online retailer eBay have plunged by more than 12 per cent in after hours trading, after the company [...]

27 January 2016
