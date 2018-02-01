EBay is ditching PayPal, the US giant which used to be part of the online marketplace, and instead will be turning [...]
Japanese technology giant Softbank is planning to create a global digital payments system that could rival giants [...]
Attempts to turn social media into a new payment channel are doomed to be a novelty unless firms outside banking [...]
US online payments giant PayPal has backed a small UK startup which is using artificial intelligence to get people [...]
Apple just seriously upped its Apple Pay game taking on the likes of PayPal and Square in the process. [...]
Shares in PayPal jumped over six per cent in after hours trading this evening after the company posted better [...]
Neal Cross is the chief innovation officer of DBS, Singapore’s largest bank. His role affords him a unique perspective [...]
Payments processing company, Paysafe, saw its share price plummet 6 per cent lower this morning despite delivering [...]
Despite our addiction to smartphones, using them to pay for a new winter coat or that morning coffee has yet to [...]
Yesterday's complex cyber attack was orchestrated by hackers accessing thousands of internet-connected devices, [...]
The internet is down across large parts of the US today, with the East Coast in particular being badly affected, [...]
Markets are further backing a Clinton victory in the US presidential election next month after last night's final [...]
iZettle is likely a familiar sight if you frequent small coffee shops or market stalls across the capital. [...]
“If you hear about a trend, it’s already passed. It means it’s a consensus thing,” says Peter Thiel, co-founder [...]
Shares in online retailer eBay have plunged by more than 12 per cent in after hours trading, after the company [...]
