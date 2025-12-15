FCA to ‘rebalance’ risk in mortgage market in first time buyer boost

“Rebalancing risk is central to our strategy,” the FCA said.

The UK’s financial watchdog is planning a major overhaul of mortgage market rules in a bid to support more Brits getting on the housing ladder.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it aims to “rebalance risk” in the market to encourage innovation and allow a greater number of people to get access to finance.

“Rebalancing risk is central to our strategy,” the FCA said.

“Given developments in markets and regulation, now is the time to look again at our collective attitude and approach to risk.

“Mortgage regulation should enable informed risk to be taken, not eliminate it entirely.

Attempting to do so would stifle innovation and competition, and with them the market

dynamism that drives growth and benefits consumers.”

The regulator plans to simplify mortgage rules to allow more flexible products that reflect different working patterns and income levels at different stages of life.

Read more When Regulation and AI Converge: SymphonyAI Joins the FCA Supercharged Sandbox to Pioneer Responsible Fintech Innovation

The FCA said it will start to consult the public on proposed rule changes in the four areas from early 2026 and aim to have the first rule changes in place later that year.

The watchdog added it will also launch a focused market study to consider how the later life lending market could develop to meet the different needs of future consumers.

Respondents to a consultation on the mortgage market earlier this year by the FCA argued for an increase to risk appetite for lenders despite “acknowledging it could potentially mean increased risk of harm for some consumers” such as a greater number repossessions.

David Geale, FCA executive director for payments and digital finance, said: “We have worked at pace this year to improve outcomes for customers wanting a mortgage.

“Reforming the mortgage market can help address the fact that as a society we’re saving too little for later life, yet people have huge wealth tied up in property.”

Borrowing by first time buyers increases

Borrowing by first time buyers has increased by just under a third year on year as access to finance loosened and Brits rushed to get on the housing ladder.

Mortgage lenders forwarded a record £82.8bn of mortgage debt to 390,000 first time buyers in the year to September 2025, according to analysis by Savills, a 30 per cent increase year on year.

The total value of the housing market, meanwhile, increased by 14 per cent to £417bn in the year to September.