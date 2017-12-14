Lynsey Barber

A leading MP has slammed the boss of Twitter Jack Dorsey over the disclosure that only six adverts on the platform during Brexit were linked to Russia.

Damian Collins, chair of the digital, culture, media and sport select committee, branded the information "completely" inadequate".

MPs investigating fake news demanded information from Twitter and Facebook last month on accounts linked to Russia that were active during evidence after US authorities identified such activity in the Presidential elections.

The information is also being shared with the Electoral Commission which is investigating political advertising spending during last year's referendum.

Twitter yesterday disclosed to the commission that Russia Today ,the state-backed broadcaster, paid for six Twitter ads totalling just over $1,000.

In a strongly worded letter, Collins said his committee's inquiry scope was different and the questions asked of it "far wider in scope than the response provided".

"It seems odd that so far we have received more information about activities that have taken place on your platform from journalists and academics than from you," he wrote, demanding "a full response" to previous demands.