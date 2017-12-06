What do World Rugby, Lady Gaga and David Beckham have in common?

Nish Tej

World Rugby joins TUDOR ambassadors, Lady Gaga, David Beckham and the New Zealand All Blacks.

With a desire to push boundaries, World Rugby and prestigious Swiss watch brand TUDOR have launched a long-term partnership that will see TUDOR support some of the world’s biggest and most prestigious rugby competitions and events.

Announced at the World Rugby Awards in Monaco, the seven-year deal is the biggest of its kind for the international federation and will see TUDOR become the official timekeeper of Rugby World Cup 2019 and 2023, Women’s Rugby 2019 and 2023, Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021, Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 and 2022 and the annual Rugby U20 Championship.

Reflecting TUDOR’s ‘Born To Dare’ mantra, the partnership covers the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year Award and Presenting Partner status for the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

“World Rugby embody the values that have made TUDOR what it is today, and because of that, we are proud to welcome them to our family. Much like ‘Born To Dare’, TUDOR’s manifesto, World Rugby has a rich and famous history that has shaped the sport to what it has become today. Under World Rugby’s governance, Rugby World Cup is the third biggest quadrennial global sporting event, and we’re excited to be partnering with them as the event is hosted in Asia for the first time in 2019.” – spokesperson at TUDOR.

