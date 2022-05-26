New Zealand Rugby and SAP announce multi-year partnership

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and software firm SAP have agreed a multi-year partnership. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and software company SAP have today announced a multi-year partnership that will see the German headquartered corporation partner the major Kiwi rugby teams.

The deal, confirmed today, will “accelerate” the “digital transformation” of NZR and will see the two organisations look to innovate in areas such as crowd experience and sustainability.

NZR is the union in charge of rugby in New Zealand and encompasses the All Blacks, Black Ferns, the 7s teams and the pathway sides – including the Maori All Blacks.

“NZR is undertaking a large digital transformation which really needs the support and expertise of a global technology organisation to help us achieve our vision of becoming the most technologically advanced rugby union in the world,” said Angela Nash, NZR chief information and technology officer.

“SAP is at the forefront of digital enablement globally and have the tools to help us build a team of experts that not only share our vision but are world class in their skills and capabilities.”

Scott Russell, executive board member at SAP added: “New Zealand Rugby has set an ambitious goal of becoming the most technologically advanced rugby union in the world.

“As the organisation’s first-ever technology partner, SAP can help NZR meet this goal by driving digital transformation across all areas of the business and introducing game-changing technologies that will help NZR teams run at their best – and win.”

New Zealand’s women are looking to win the Women’s World Cup on home turf this autumn while the men’s side are preparing for the 2022 Rugby Championship competition.

The partnership will include in-stadium branding and exclusive digital content.