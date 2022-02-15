Zenobe bags National Express contract for 130 electric buses

Zenobe has signed an agreement with National Express to provide a fleet of 130 electric buses. (Photo/Zenobe)

Battery provider Zenobe has bagged a contract with National Express to supply 130 electric buses as well as charging infrastructure and replacement batteries.

Jointly funded by National Express and Zenobe, the project will also tap into Department for Transport’s (DfT) funding. The fleet, built by NFI group, will operate in Coventry with Zenobe taking charge of its management. The deal is part of a £140m plan to make Coventry the first all-electric bus city.

“This ground-breaking partnership with Zenobe further demonstrates our leadership as National Express takes another significant step towards our fully zero emission bus fleet ambition,” Tom Stables, National Express’s chief executive, told City A.M.

“Buses are already one of the cleanest ways to travel. National Express is making it even cleaner, cheaper and easier, so our new and existing customers can relax knowing that they are doing their bit for the planet if they leave the car at home and travel by bus.”

Established in 2017, Zenobe has raised more than £300m in the last five years helping companies transition to electric vehicles, as it provides charging infrastructure as well as access to spare parts.

“We’re taking on more risk on the operational side,” Zenobe’s founder Steven Meersman told Reuters. “We’ll guarantee you that the vehicle will always be available or you don’t pay.”