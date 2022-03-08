Zelensky invokes Churchill as tells MPs ‘we will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen at a street in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 08, 2022

Volodymyr Zelensky invoked Winston Churchill’s most famous speech in a historic address to the House of Commons today, telling MPs “we will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets” and that “we will not lose”.

In the first ever address by a foreign leader in the Commons, the Ukrainian President also called on Boris Johnson to provide more weapons to Ukraine’s armed forces to fight against Vladimir Putin’s invasion and to recognise Russia as a “terrorist state”.

He also urged the UK to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine to protect the country from Russia’s airforce – something Boris Johnson and other western leaders have categorically ruled out as it would likely lead to an all-out war between Nato and Russia.

Speaking via satellite link, Zelensky said: “The United Kingdom, Ukraine, were not looking to have this war. Ukraine has not been looking to become big, but they have become big over the days of this war. We are the country that are saving people, despite having to fight one of the biggest armies in the world.

“We have to fight the helicopters, the rockets. The question now for us to be is ‘to be or not to be’, – the Shakespearean question. For 13 days the question could have been asked. But it’s definitely yes, to be, and I would like to remind you the words that the United Kingdom has already heard, which are important again.

“We will not give up and we will not lose. We will fight till the end, at sea, in the air, we will continue fighting for our land. Whatever the cost. We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets.

“I would like to add we will fight on the banks of different rivers … and we are looking for your help, for the help of the civilised countries.”

Boris Johnson said in response to the address that “Zelensky is standing firm for democracy and freedom, in his righteous defiance I believe he has moved the hearts of everybody in this House”.

“At this moment, ordinary Ukrainians are defending their homes and their families against a brutal assault, and they are by their actions inspiring millions with their courage and their devotion,” he said.

“And I think today, one of the proudest boasts in the free world is: ‘Ya Ukrainets’ – I am a Ukrainian.”

Ukrainian cities are continuing to face heavy shelling from Russian artillery, with Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy facing heavy fire.

Ukrainian civilians were able to evacuate cities facing Russian attacks during a ceasefire today, however it was broken by Russian shelling well before the agreed upon time between the two parties.

The Kremlin has outlined several conditions for a possible peaceful resolution to the war – like Kyiv choosing to be neutral between Russia and Nato, while also recognising Crimea as Russian and two areas in Donbas as independent.

Zelensky today said he was willing to compromise over the Donbas, but that he would not accept the conditions outlined by the Kremlin.