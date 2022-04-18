Yours for £22.5m: Inside Charles Dickens’ former Regent’s Park property

Three Hanover Terrace (Images: London House real estate)

An seven-bedroom property overlooking Regent’s Park, which formerly belonged to Charles Dickens, is on sale for the first time since before 1995.

Dickens, the lauded author behind Oliver Twist, A Christmas Carol and Great Expectations, once summered in the Grade I listed home in 1861.

Largely unchanged since Dickens’ time, beyond the newly fitted Nordic sauna, the ornate five-storey property features highly coveted off-road parking as well as a south-west facing garden.

Three Hanover Terrace, for sale with estate agency London House for £22.5m, is an eyewatering 6,103 square foot of prime London real estate.

Having been designed by acclaimed architect John Nash, the terraced house boasts three kitchens, and is a mere stones throw away from Regents Park’s boating lake, Zoological Gardens and nearby open-air theatre.

The property also features a separate mews house, fit with a garage and a self-contained one-bedroom apartment.