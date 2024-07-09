You should take no Liberties with Burke’s Lane at York

Karl Burke looks set to run Liberty Lane at York this weekend

THERE’S also a host of competitive action up at York headlined by the John Smith’s Cup (3.10pm).

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid’s familiar yellow and black-silked string make up three towards the head of the betting, and the one that catches my eye is LIBERTY LANE.

Karl Burke’s gelding started this season as a horse to follow but didn’t half blot his copybook with a listless opening display in the Lincoln back in March.

He bounced back from that effort with a taking Newmarket handicap victory on Guineas Day before a luckless defeat at Epsom next time out behind the reopposing Bolster, who also runs in the Mohammed Obaid colours.

On that occasion he was keen, and didn’t get a run at a crucial time, but still did well to only be beaten five-and-a-quarter lengths on a track that probably didn’t suit him.

Off the same mark of 106 and back on a flat track, he should go well at around 8/1.

In the opening mile handicap (2.00pm), Elnajmm is a warm order for William Haggas, and while he’s clearly a progressive sort, I’d like to take him on with the known York specialist BLUE FOR YOU.

David O’Meara’s charge reappeared this term with a fine fourth on the Knavesmire and has two wins and two seconds to his name at the track.

Crucially, come Saturday, he will carry four pounds fewer than when he won this race in 2023, and should be fine if the ground turns up softer.

You can write off his previous two runs this year, as they came at tracks, Ascot and Epsom, which don’t suit him well.

He’s bound to be ready to fire under his ideal conditions, and rates as a bet at around 7/1.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Blue For You e/w 2.00pm York

Liberty Lane e/w 3.10pm York