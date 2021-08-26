Yodel drivers vote on strikes as country hit by shortages

Yodel’s lorry drivers are voting whether to go on strike as sectors struggle with supply chain disruption.

Drivers were upset over a range of issues including agency workers being paid more than staff directly employed by Yodel and claims that contractual agreements on pay for holiday and sick leave have not been honoured.

Employees are also opposing a lack of work-life balance and have claimed there has been a lack of payouts in lieu of annual leave.

The GMB union opened a strike ballot for more than 250 of its members on Wednesday, which will close in mid-September.

The timing of the ballot means industrial action could come at the firm’s busiest period, the run up to Christmas.

“Yodel has seen fit to pick a fight with its loyal workforce in the midst of a chronic, nationwide driver shortage,” GMB union’s national secretary, Andy Prendergast, said.

“We will continue to work with our union colleagues in good faith and are committed to further discussions to resolve any remaining matters,” a Yodel spokesperson said.

The delivery group reported its most successful year on record as shoppers turned online during the pandemic after total volumes grew 28 per cent in the twelve months to June 2021.

A number of major logistics firms have rushed to boost wages for lorry drivers to resolve a growing backlog of delivery orders including John Lewis upping salaries by £5,000 a year.

Food outlets including Nando’s and McDonald’s have been forced to take items off their menus while supermarket bosses have expressed fears over empty shelves.