Yodel reports most successul year yet after online retail rockets

Delivery group Yodel has reported its most successful year on record as shoppers turned online during the pandemic.

The Liverpool-based company said total volumes had grown by 28 per cent in the twelve months to June 2021 compared to 2020.

There was a 12 per cent overall increase in volumes in the last quarter to June 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Full-year revenue stood at £563m up £133m from £430m the year before as the firm ended the year strongly profitable at the profit before taxation level.

Yodel said online retail continued to grow even as lockdown restrictions on stores eased and the shift to online is will become permanent.

The firm invested more than £14m in its fleet to keep up with record demand for online retail while it relaunched its consumer-to-consumer service Yodel Direct.

“Over the past year we’ve signed multiple new clients including Hello Fresh, JD Sports and Yours Clothing and we’re expecting our client base to continue to grow,” Yodel boss Mike Hancox added.