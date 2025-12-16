Xsolla Integrates SPENN in Rwanda and Zambia Giving Developers Access to a Strong Consumer-Merchant Ecosystem

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced that it has added SPENN to its payments solution portfolio in Rwanda and Zambia.

Both Rwanda and Zambia are mobile-first, wallet-led economies where mobile money drives financial inclusion and rapid growth in digital transactions. Reports found that approximately 86% of Rwandan adults own or have used mobile money. As of mid-2024, mobile money transaction volumes in Zambia increased by 44% to 1.4 billion transactions from mid-2023. By adding SPENN as a payment method to its portfolio, Xsolla enables players to continue paying seamlessly in a way they are already familiar with.

Key benefits of the SPENN integration include:

Streamlined checkout experience: Developers can offer a faster, smoother, and more reliable payment process, reducing friction for users and improving conversion rates.

Developers can offer a faster, smoother, and more reliable payment process, reducing friction for users and improving conversion rates. Fewer payment declines: Integration with SPENN helps minimize failed transactions, ensuring more successful payments and higher revenue retention.

Integration with SPENN helps minimize failed transactions, ensuring more successful payments and higher revenue retention. Access to a growing digital wallet network: Developers can tap into SPENN’s expanding user base, opening new opportunities for player engagement and digital commerce growth.

“By integrating SPENN, we’re giving game developers the tools to create a frictionless payment experience that players will love,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “Fewer declined transactions mean more completed purchases, while access to SPENN’s rapidly growing digital wallet network opens the door to new audiences and revenue opportunities.”

With SPENN in Rwanda and Zambia, Xsolla makes it easier to pay, play, and succeed – helping developers reach more players and grow their revenue.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

