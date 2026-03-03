Xsolla SDK Now Available for Game Developers Globally

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that has helped developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced the availability of Xsolla SDK, a unified, cross-platform software development kit that consolidates the company’s PC, mobile, and web monetization tools into a single download. Launching at GDC Festival of Games 2026, the Xsolla SDK introduces built-in Payments, Login, Catalog, and Offerwall integration for developers, enabling them to configure their pricing and inventory once and deploy across every supported platform with no reconfiguration required.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260303075966/en/

Xsolla is building all the things to help developers monetize cross-platform with the industry’s best-in-class, battle-tested technical foundation built specifically for games. The Xsolla SDK is powered by two decades of building payment and monetization tools exclusively for game developers, more than $10B in total payments processed, and the same payment infrastructure trusted by over 60% of the top 100 highest-grossing games globally. This depth of experience, spanning thousands of titles, regulatory environments, and platform shifts, is now accessible to developers of all sizes through a single integration.

“Game developers need tools to work seamlessly across every platform without adding complexity,” said Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla. “Xsolla has a long history of solving the most challenging problems in game commerce, across platforms, regions, and business models. Game developers can trust the Xsolla SDK because it is built on a proven infrastructure already scaling with some of the world’s biggest games. No matter where developers are building, they now have access to the same powerful monetization tools that streamline revenue and simplify payment integration.”

Xsolla SDK Benefits:

Launch cross-platform with a single integration: Deploy to iOS, Android, PC, and the web, including support for out-of-store distribution

Deploy to iOS, Android, PC, and the web, including support for out-of-store distribution Monetize every player: Activate Offerwall to generate incremental revenue from non-paying users through advertiser-funded rewarded tasks with no upfront cost

Activate Offerwall to generate incremental revenue from non-paying users through advertiser-funded rewarded tasks with no upfront cost Unify your commerce operations: Manage a single catalog and shared inventory across in-app purchases, bundles, subscriptions, Offerwall, and Web Shop without reconfiguring between channels

Manage a single catalog and shared inventory across in-app purchases, bundles, subscriptions, Offerwall, and Web Shop without reconfiguring between channels Retain full ownership and control: Set pricing, manage offers, and maintain direct relationships with your players

Set pricing, manage offers, and maintain direct relationships with your players Connect player identity across platforms: Maintain a unified player profile and inventory across devices to reduce churn from fragmented experiences

Maintain a unified player profile and inventory across devices to reduce churn from fragmented experiences Integrate directly into your engine: Use drop-in SDKs for Unity, Unreal Engine, and Cocos Creator to accelerate your time-to-market

Use drop-in SDKs for Unity, Unreal Engine, and Cocos Creator to accelerate your time-to-market Scale globally with localized payments: Offer 1,000+ payment methods across 200+ regions and 130+ currencies, with Xsolla managing tax, fraud, and compliance as Merchant of Record

The Xsolla SDK and integrated Offerwall are available now to developers of all sizes. For more information, visit https://xsolla.com/mobile-sdk

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260303075966/en/

Contact

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com

Graphic: Xsolla Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla Company Logo