Xsolla Celebrates a Week of Industry Programming at The Game Awards With a New Brand Launch, Day of the Devs Participation, and GamesBeat Hollywood & Games 2025 Partnership

Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced a unified lineup of programming during The Game Awards week in Los Angeles. Together, these initiatives showcase Xsolla’s commitment to bringing the community and ecosystem together to support creators, strengthen the relationship between games and their players, and enable games to reach more markets around the world. The week of activities includes its partnership with GamesBeat Hollywood & Games 2025, a featured role during Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Digital Showcase, Games for Love’s The Game Gala, and the unveiling of Xsolla’s refreshed brand identity.

The brand refresh is the centerpiece of Xsolla’s presence throughout the week, reflecting Xsolla’s future-forward vision of building all the things developers need to create successful video game businesses across multiple platforms.

“For over 20 years, Xsolla has always been about making the complex seamless for developers and publishers,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Xsolla. “Our refreshed identity reflects our future mission to bring opportunities together and to build all the things for creators to help them create, monetize, distribute, and market great experiences. We believe in the future of games, from passion projects to the biggest studios all over the world.”

Xsolla will be participating and helping to bring the community together during The Game Awards week. The full schedule of activities includes:

Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Digital Showcase

December 10, 2025

10:00 AM PT

Streamed globally across YouTube, Twitch, and major platforms

The Game Gala

December 10 – Industry & Fundraising Day

9 AM-5 PM followed by The Game Mixer 7-10 PM PT

December 11 – The Main Event

9 AM-3 PM followed by VIP + Creator Masquerade Ball 7 PM-12 AM PT

Lightspace Studios, Los Angeles, CA

The Game Awards 2025

December 11, 2025

Opening Act: 4:30 PM PT / 7:30 PM ET

Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, CA

In-person at the Theatre and streaming free across major global platforms

GamesBeat Insider Series: Hollywood & Games 2025 — Presented by Xsolla & GamesBeat

December 11, 2025

8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Grammy Museum, Los Angeles, CA

Featuring three cornerstone sessions shaping the day’s conversations:

• Cross-Platform Worldbuilding Session (9:25–9:50 AM) with Halley Gross and David Baronoff, moderated by Justin Berenbaum, SVP, Global Industry Relations and Funding, Xsolla

• Debate on the Future of Games Entertainment (11:25–11:50 AM) with Akash Nigam, CEO of Genies, and Derek Douglas, Head of Video Games at CAA, moderated by Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer, Xsolla

• The Big Show Podcast: Hollywood & Games Edition, hosted by Alex Lee of GamesBeat with featured guest Berkley Egenes and Founder & Chief Strategist, JadeInferno + Host, Deconstructor of Fun, Jen Donahoe

These sessions highlight the growing convergence between games, storytelling, and filmed entertainment, reflecting a shared vision between Xsolla and GamesBeat to foster dialogue around worldbuilding, adaptation, cross-platform storytelling, and the creative opportunities shaping the future of entertainment.

“With the industry advancing quickly, moments like The Game Awards week remind us how connected our community has become,” said Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla. “Developers, storytellers, and partners around the world rely on foundational systems that support their vision. Our expanded presence this week reflects our commitment to meeting those needs with clarity, consistency, and thoughtful collaboration. We’re proud to continue operating as the quiet force that helps creators bring their worlds to life.”

For more information about Hollywood & Games 2025, Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Digital Showcase, The Game Gala, The Game Awards 2025, event access, streaming availability, or Xsolla’s brand refresh, visit: xsolla.pro/brand-la

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

