Xsolla Advances Global Gaming Education and Innovation in Collaboration With HP

Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced a strategic relationship with HP to connect education, technology, and entrepreneurship across the global games industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251202381208/en/

The collaboration combines HP’s Gaming Garage learning platform with Xsolla’s Accelerator to create an end-to-end ecosystem that enables aspiring creators to learn, build, and launch their own studios. The integration acts as a catalyst for global opportunities for innovation, introducing new models for game education, incubation, and professional development on a large scale.

The program includes pilot programs starting in Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, and the United Arab Emirates with a goal to reach over 100,000 students and young creators globally. There are four key focus areas designed to drive developer growth and opportunity worldwide:

Integrated Learning Frameworks – Combine HP Gaming Garage’s five certificate courses in Game Design, Esports Management, Programming, Generative AI, and Cybersecurity with Xsolla Accelerator’s hands-on mentorship, publishing support, and business readiness training.

– Combine HP Gaming Garage’s five certificate courses in Game Design, Esports Management, Programming, Generative AI, and Cybersecurity with Xsolla Accelerator’s hands-on mentorship, publishing support, and business readiness training. Accelerator and Incubator Pathways – Provide emerging developers with direct access to Xsolla’s accelerator ecosystem, offering mentorship, funding opportunities, investor readiness, and sustainable studio formation.

– Provide emerging developers with direct access to Xsolla’s accelerator ecosystem, offering mentorship, funding opportunities, investor readiness, and sustainable studio formation. Innovation and Collaboration Initiatives – Explore global innovation hubs and educational activations that foster collaboration between industry experts, educators, and aspiring creators.

– Explore global innovation hubs and educational activations that foster collaboration between industry experts, educators, and aspiring creators. Access to HP Gaming Garage Resources – Deliver HP’s educational modules across Xsolla’s learning networks free of charge to support the global developer community.

“Together with HP, we’re building more than an alliance; we’re creating a foundation for the next generation of developers,” said Justin Berenbaum, SVP, Global Industry Relations & Funding at Xsolla. “From education to incubation to investment, this union connects every stage of a developer’s journey and brings new opportunities to creators in every corner of the world.”

“Teaming up with Xsolla allows us to fulfill our shared goal of shaping the future gaming ecosystem by providing accessible and impactful learning opportunities,” said Mayank Dhingra, Director and Global Head Education Business and Strategy, HP. “By assimilating HP’s Gaming Garage learning platform with Xsolla’s Accelerator and Curine Academy programs, we will deliver a comprehensive pathway for aspiring developers and provide essential resources to prepare them to be future-ready and transform their ideas into real-world achievements.”

By aligning education with industry infrastructure, the joint initiative expands how talent enters and thrives in the games ecosystem, bridging the gap between learning and launch, and ensuring that creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship remain within reach for developers everywhere.

“This collaboration with HP represents a powerful step forward in building the global infrastructure that empowers game creators,” said Rytis Joseph Jan, SVP Global Strategic Initiatives & Partnerships at Xsolla.“By connecting education, technology, and investment, we’re helping to nurture the next generation of talent and accelerate the creation of sustainable studios and innovative projects around the world. Together, we’re ensuring that great ideas, no matter where they originate, have the opportunity to thrive.”

For more information about Xsolla Accelerator programs and the HP initiative, visit: xsolla.pro/HP

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251202381208/en/

Contact

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com

Rytis Joseph Jan, SVP Global Strategic Initiatives u0026amp; Partnerships at Xsolla Justin Berenbaum, SVP, Global Industry Relations u0026amp; Funding at Xsolla Left: Alexey Voronkov – Vice President and Managing Director, Eastern Europe, Türkiye u0026amp; Israel at HP Right: Berkley Egenes – Chief Marketing u0026amp; Growth Officer at Xsolla XSOLLA ADVANCES GLOBAL GAMING EDUCATION AND INNOVATION IN COLLABORATION WITH HP Company Logo