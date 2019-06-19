Xperia 1 review: Sony’s new flagship is a tower of power

As well as watching movies and looking at entire Twitter threads at once, the big screen serves a third purpose in playing games. This is the least useful utilisation of the pixels, as while a few games have been optimised to fill the space (both Fortnite and Asphalt Racing come preloaded on the device and look stunning in super widescreen) most games will end up bordered on the top and bottom by black bars. Sony has always struggled to stand out among other high-end Android phones, so its decision to focus on designing a unique device – one better suited to movie watching than any competing iPhone or Galaxy – makes sense. And it is, after using it for some time, a beautiful phone. Other phones begin to look squat by comparison, like Gimli to Sony’s Legolas. It’s not especially easy to use however. A set of clever gesture and touch-based controls help you navigate its peculiar girth when holding it with just one hand, with double-taps of the edge of the screen shrinking the operating system to within thumbing distance. But these functions always feel like a crude solution to the self-imposed problem of having – and it bears repetition – a screen that’s as tall as a house. Read more: Surface Studio 2 review: Microsoft’s shape-shifting iMac killer But the Xperia 1 is more than just it screen. The camera is the best Sony has ever made, and uses a trio of 12 megapixel lenses – one wide angle, one super wide and one telephoto – to produce impressive shots in a range of conditions. The film production division of Sony has loaned its expertise here too, with a powerful CineAlta app that offers videographer grade control over the frame. Performance is fast, backed up by a beefy 6GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 855 processor, which offers more than enough power to run high-end games and apps at this demanding resolution. It’s zippy.
Whether or not enough of us want to watch high-quality movies on the go – or care passionately enough about multitasking – to choose an Xperia 1 over an alternative remains to be seen, but Sony’s latest flagship is the ideal device for film enthusiasts and productivity buffs alike.
Web: sonymobile.com
Price: £849