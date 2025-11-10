WTA Finals set to extend stay in Saudi Arabia as kingdom invests in tennis

The money-spinning WTA Finals are set to remain in Saudi Arabia beyond the current contract.

The finals, featuring the world’s top eight women’s players, concluded its second season in Saudi Arabia at the weekend as part of a three-year deal.

But WTA chief Portia Archer said they would be looking to keep the event “in Saudi Arabia beyond its current deal”.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina won over $5m in the kingdom after she completed her finals series unbeaten, and picked up a prize which is understood to be the biggest women’s tennis prize in history.

The WTA finals have hopped around in recent years, taking place in Singapore, Shenzhen, Guadalajara, Fort Worth, Cancun and Riyadh within the previous decade.

Saudi Arabia’s tennis play

But Saudi Arabia is making a play in tennis at the moment with increased cooperation with the WTA and men’s equivalent ATP.

Six Kings Slam – involving six of the top men’s players – forms a key pillar of Turki Alalsheikh’s Riyadh Season while the nation will host a 1000 Masters in the near future.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund also sponsors the women’s rankings.

“I have experience throughout sports and have attended very high-level sporting events throughout my career, and this is definitely an elite, high-level, professional tennis event and professional sporting event, and we’ve been able to up our game a little bit more this year, even over last year,” Archer added.

“I can see the difference in the fans who are coming. They’re better educated, they’re more familiar with tennis. I’m excited and I’m happy we’re here. I think it was a good decision.”

Rybakina declined a photo opportunity with Archer in Saudi Arabia due to the WTA’s investigation into her coach, Stefano Vukov.

The men’s ATP Finals, taking place this week, have taken place in Italy since 2021 having enjoyed a decade-long stint at London’s O2 Arena.

From 2027-2030 the tournament will remain in Italy but will move from the Palasport Olimpico.