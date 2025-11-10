Exclusive: Padel pioneers to set up pro pickleball circuit in Europe and Middle East

Agassi is among the stars to have popularised pickleball in the US

A professional pickleball circuit is coming to Europe and the Middle East in 2026 in a move its founders hope can replicate the racquet sport’s explosive growth in the US.

Pickleball – played on small courts and popular with both celebrities including Dua Lipa and Emma Watson and former tennis stars such as Maria Sharapova and Andre Agassi – has mushroomed from $50m in sales to $300m in just four years.

The US has its own thriving professional and semi-pro ecosystem and now two of the men behind padel’s growth in EMEA have joined forces to unlock pickleball’s potential over here – with plans to launch next year.

The project is being led by Jose Catalan’s Wild Pickleball Agency with investment and strategic support from Jonathan Rowland’s VVV Sports, the first pure-play listed vehicle for investing in padel, pickleball and other niche sports.

“We have analysed the exponential growth of pickleball and WPA’s undisputed leadership position in the EMEA market. Their business plan is not only robust but aggressive,” said British entrepreneur Rowland.

“We are not investing in a trend; we are backing the team that will capitalise on it and build the leading sports ecosystem in its category. Their 360 degree vision is the right one, and now they have the necessary capital to make it a reality at scale.”

How EMEA pro pickleball league will work

WPA and VVV’s plans for pickleball in EMEA include a pro circuit modeled on the tours of other racquet sports which they say will offer record prize money, boast cutting-edge media production and attract the world’s best players.

In addition they will run a semi-pro circuit offering promotion to the top tier, and a team league based on successful formats in the US.

“This is much more than an investment; it’s the foundation of the future of professional pickleball on this side of the world,” said WPC CEO Catalan.

“The growth in the United States is irrefutable proof of the potential: multimillion-dollar franchises and massive audiences. Replicating that success requires a dominant vision and the financial muscle to execute it.

“With VVV Sports, we have found a strategic partner that not only shares our ambition but also provides us with the resources to build an empire: from organising world-class events and managing athletes to certifying rinks and creating content that will define the sport for millions.”

Catalan’s pedigree comes from holding a number of leadership roles at the International Padel Federation. Rowland, meanwhile, established his R3 Sport as an organiser of international padel tournaments and licensee for brands including Bullpadel.