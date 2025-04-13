WPP: FTSE 100 giant offers free-lunch Friday to get staff into office

WPP has launched a new method to tempt staff back into the office.

The FTSE 100 advertising agency WPP has began offering free lunches to lure employees back into the office on Fridays.

From April, WPP’s team of 108,000 people is expected to be in the office at least four days a week.

The new rules require employees to work in the office at least two Fridays a month. In a bid to appeal to staff, WPP has rolled out a free-lunch Friday, as reported by The Times.

The advertising giant’s changes to office flexibility has faced backlash from employees, which has included an online petition protesting the rules.

City AM revealed earlier this month that two of WPP’s flagship advertising agencies have been unable to introduce the company’s return-to-office mandate, due to an insufficient amount of desks.

Ogilvy and Grey’s London offices were both unable to rearrange their offices before the policy came into force on April 1.

Two Grey staff members told City AM the four day week requirement will not come into force until at least June to give the agency time to add desks to its office floors.

In a company-wide memo in January, chief executive Mark Read said the agencies “did the best work when they were together in person”.

Staff were also warned in accompanying FAQs that non-compliance with the new policy would result in disciplinary measures “up to and including termination of contract”.

It is unknown how long WPP’s new perk will stick around for.

Last week, the South Bank office in London were treated to a free lunch menu of beef ragu, garlic bread, and a spring salad.

WPP’s advertising rivals Publicis and Omnicom are understood to be operating three-day week policies.

Many big firms have began to pivot on their work from home policies like WPP.

JP Morgan Chase faced backlash after telling staff they had to be in office five days a week from last month. Staff at the financial services firm had also launched an online petition against the rules, similar to WPP employees.