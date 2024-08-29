Worst corporate jargon of the week: Stakeholder

Every one of us has been an email chain which is borderline unintelligible for the amount of corporate lingo thrown in there. At City A.M., we’re taking a stand and calling out the worst jargon which travels around the City faster than you can drink an overpriced pint. This week: stakeholder.

What does it mean?

According to Investopedia, a stakeholder is an individual or a group of individuals with an interest, often financial, in the success of a business. They are most often cited when hard decisions need to be made.

While stakeholders traditionally referred to groups such as investors, employees, customers and suppliers, the rising tide of corporate social responsibility – and general nosiness – means almost everyone has now been welcomed into the fold. Communities, trade associations, governments, the boss’ wife – stakes have been given out liberally and said holders would like their interests considered.

Most often used to…

Refer to oneself in the third person. “Well I would love to require all employees to come in five days a week, but I don’t believe that will go down well with some of our key stakeholders,” Brian in sales, who has grown rather accustomed to his Friday morning yoga, might say.

How do we get rid of it?

There’s no need to be ashamed, start being proud about caring for number one. Next time your tongue flicks up to whip out the s word, stop yourself, take a deep breath and say “I”. Alternatively, grab a real stake and hold it. Jargon users will, hopefully, be stunned into silence.

Corporate ick rating: 9/10

This one’s been insidious.