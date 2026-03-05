Worley Consulting and Bloomfire Partner to Bring Enterprise Intelligence to Energy, Chemicals, and Resources Sectors

Bloomfire has announced a strategic partnership with Worley Consulting, a provider of comprehensive advisory solutions across the energy, chemicals, and resources sectors. Bloomfire’s Enterprise Intelligence platform – a knowledge management and AI-powered search solution – will be integrated into Worley Consulting’s digital offerings to help companies move beyond traditional ways of managing information.

Enterprise Intelligence

Enterprise Intelligence centralizes and organizes critical company information, making it easier for organizations to apply collective expertise. The platform helps transform large volumes of fragmented knowledge into trusted insights that can be used across the business.

“Industrial companies don’t lack data – they lack trusted, usable knowledge that can be used when making decisions,” said Fabricio Sousa, Global President, Worley Consulting. “We are integrating and deploying enterprise intelligence directly into the workflows of our customers to drive value and manage risks through streamlined information management.”

The Bloomfire partnership complements Worley Consulting’s broader portfolio of AI-enabled solutions, which apply artificial intelligence across project delivery and decision-making. By integrating Enterprise Intelligence, Worley Consulting is expanding its digital offerings to help customers govern, trust, and activate knowledge as part of a wider, responsible AI approach.

Rather than abstract data taxonomies or generic data repositories, the approach organizes knowledge around how asset intensive industries function across their full lifecycle, quickly retrieving or immediately bringing relevant and reliable information that decision-makers can trust.

“When customers see knowledge structured around how industrial assets actually operate, their immediate reaction is – we need this,” said Barry Walker, Senior Vice President of AI & Machine Learning at Worley Consulting. “Our shared customers will now experience the same benefits as Worley Consulting, from the ability to preserve institutional knowledge, to the potential to de-risk operations at scale, and enable continuous learning across the asset lifecycle.”

“For organizations across industries facing similar challenges – institutional knowledge loss, AI accountability gaps, fragmented information ecosystems – this partnership demonstrates what’s possible when deep domain expertise meets modern Enterprise Intelligence infrastructure,” said Philip Brittan, CEO of Bloomfire and creator of the Enterprise Intelligence category. “The question is no longer if organizations need this level of knowledge governance, but how quickly can they deploy it to stay ahead.”

Trust and Technology

“Partnerships require more than technology, they require trust,” said Walker. “We needed a partner who could deliver cutting-edge AI search while understanding the security, compliance, and customization requirements of industrial assets. Bloomfire has demonstrated both technical depth and partnership commitment.”

“Worley operates around the world through experts in energy, chemicals, resources and emerging technologies, which opens up markets we couldn’t access alone,” said Matt Fryar, Chief Sales Officer at Bloomfire. “Our partnership reflects both our platform’s readiness and the strength of the relationship we’ve already built through Worley’s internal deployment.”

About Bloomfire

Bloomfire creates the connective tissue of the modern enterprise, establishing Enterprise Intelligence as the new standard for how organizations leverage knowledge. Our AI-powered platform transforms fragmented information into a dynamic, self-improving system—connecting teams across silos, surfacing real-time insights in context, and injecting knowledge directly into the flow of work. With Bloomfire, companies align faster, decide smarter, and adapt with greater agility. Since 2011, we have partnered with Fortune 500 leaders and innovators across industries to unlock the full value of their collective intelligence – turning knowledge into a strategic asset that enables people to perform at their highest potential.

About Worley Consulting

Worley Consulting is Worley’s global group of consultants, scientists, engineers, and digital experts dedicated to solving the world’s critical infrastructure, environmental, energy, and resource challenges. We partner with our customers to find solutions that create value over the life of their assets. We implement new technologies to run assets more efficiently, secure and safeguard social license, support local communities, and accelerate the energy transition.

About Worley

Worley is a leading global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts. We partner with customers to deliver projects and create value over the life of their assets. We’re bridging two worlds, moving towards more sustainable energy sources, while helping to provide the energy, chemicals and resources needed now. Worley Limited is headquartered in Australia and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: WOR).

