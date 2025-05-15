World Test Championship: Prize money doubled for Lord’s final

Holders Australia face South Africa in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June

Australia or South Africa stand to win a record £2.7m in next month’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s after the International Cricket Council more than doubled prize money.

The runners-up in the one-off match in north London on 11-15 June will bank £1.6m, which is more than the £1.2m the winners of the first two editions received.

The move is an attempt to breathe fresh life into a competition that has been derided as “a shambles” and faces increasing competition from lucrative T20 leagues.

“We have witnessed a very interesting third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, where the finalists were decided only towards the end of the competition,” said ICC chair Jay Shah.

“The championship has showcased remarkable performances from players of different teams, culminating in a final between these two exceptional squads – a true celebration of cricket.

“I am sure spectators at Lord’s, along with fans tuning in from all over the world, will be treated to some top-class cricket in this revered format when Australia and South Africa take the field less than a month from now.

“On behalf of the ICC, I extend best wishes to the players of both teams in their preparations for the prestigious match.”

South Africa finished their campaign strongly to claim a place in the Lord’s final against defending champions Australia, whose defeat of India in January ended the favourites’ hopes.

India will still receive £1.1m for finishing third in the table, with England picking up £720,000 for their fifth place. Bottom team Pakistan will bank £360,000.

The World Test Championship, which operates on a two-year cycle, was created to elevate the five-day format but has received a mixed response.

Influential publication Wisden lambasted the competition last month, with editor Lawrence Booth calling it “a shambles masquerading as a showpiece”.

He added: “The ICC cannot allow the championship to continue as if designed on the back of a fag packet.

“Double its length to four years, like football and rugby, and ensure the top nine in the rankings all play each other, home and away, over series of at least three Tests.”