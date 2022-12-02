World Cup briefing: Final day of group stage games sees Brazil in action

Brazil are one of the eight nations who will conclude the group stages of the World Cup today. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Today marks not just the final day of group stage action of this year’s World Cup but also the final time a 32-team group stage takes place at the tournament.

The teams in Group G and H will today be looking to book their spot in the last 16 alongside the other 14 teams already in the knockouts.

Brazil and Portugal are already guaranteed spots but they won’t necessarily top their groups.

Here’s a breakdown of which games you should look forward to today, what channel they’re on and why you should tune in.

Ghana vs Uruguay, 3pm, BBC

Two-time winners Uruguay could go out in the group stages for the first time since 2002 – they did not qualify for the finals in 2006 – if they fail to beat Ghana this afternoon.

For the African nation a win would guarantee qualification. A draw or loss for Ghana would see their place in the last 16 rely on a little bit of help from South Korea.

The Ghanaians see Uruguay talisman Luis Suarez as public enemy No1 in footballing terms owing to his notorious handball against them at the 2010 World Cup.

Uruguay can jump into second place with a win tonight but have a worse goal difference than South Korea so will also need to outscore the Asian country if they’re to sneak through.

South Korea vs Portugal, 3pm, BBC

Portugal are set to top the group unless Ghana beat Uruguay and there is a three-goal swing, so expect the Europeans to take some inspiration from France and stack their bench rather than their starting XI.

South Korea need to win to put themselves in the mix but even then they’ll be relying on a favourable result between Uruguay and Ghana.

Goal difference could be key in Group H and that’s something South Korea will bear in mind.

The lucky second place in this pool is likely to mean playing Brazil in the last 16.

Cameroon vs Brazil, 7pm, ITV

In a similar situation to Portugal, Brazil will head through as top of the group unless they lose and Switzerland make up a three-goal deficit.

A draw would also see Brazil top Group G while a loss could only see them finish, at worst, second.

Cameroon can earn a spot in the last 16 but they need to beat Brazil, and even that might not be enough.

Cameroon need Switzerland to lose or goal difference to go their way elsewhere to ensure they’re in with a shot.

Serbia vs Switzerland, 7pm, ITV

Serbia are bottom of Group G but could finish the night second if they beat Switzerland and Brazil beat Cameroon – even if they draw they can progress depending on goal difference elsewhere.

A win for Switzerland will see them through second unless they overcome an inferior goal difference against Brazil to top the group – a loss would see them overtaken by Serbia and possibly Cameroon.

Switzerland have made the last 16 at the last two World Cups and could break that chain of results today if they fail to win.

Serbia are in consecutive World Cups since they played as part of Yugoslavia but they haven’t reached the last 16 since 1998.