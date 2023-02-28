Real estate veteran announced as new chair of London-focused Workspace

Duncan Owen is to become the new chair of Workspace

An industry veteran and former Schroders real estate chief has been unveiled as the chair of flexible office company Workspace.

Stephen Hubbard will step down from his position in July after three years in post, with Duncan Owen taking the helm of the flexible working space group.

Hubbard joined the real estate investment trust’s board nine years ago and served as chair since July 2020, saying he has “very much enjoyed being on the Workspace Board for the last nine years.”

“When I took over as Chair three years ago, one of my objectives was to strengthen the Board and plan for my succession. In this regard, I am delighted that this has been successful with Duncan taking over the Chairman role.”

In November, Workspace reported strong half-year profits of £82.3m, up 35 per cent on the same period the previous year, in a post-pandemic bounce back.

Owen has been working in real estate for three decades, including CEO of public and private firms, the global head of real estate at Schroders, and the CEO of Immobel Capital Partners.

Welcoming the new chair, Workspace’s chief executive Graham Clemett thanked the outgoing chair for his “insight and support”, while praising the board for finding an “excellent successor in Duncan.