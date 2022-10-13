Workspace says office demand remains strong despite strike disruption and extreme weather

Commuters queue for buses outside Victoria underground train station which is closed due to strike action on August 19, (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Workspace said demand for office space in the second quarter remained resilient, despite extreme hot weather and tube and rail strike disruption.

The flexible working space firm reported strong conversion of demand into lettings with 317 lettings completed in the quarter and 642 lettings in the first half, with a total rental value of £17.5m

Like-for-like rent roll was also up 3.6 per cent (£3.3m) in the first half to £94.5m.

However, chief exec Graham Clemett said there were “clearly challenges ahead in light of the wider economic issues and inflationary cost pressures facing the country”, but was confident at the ability to navigate them.

“Our SME customers have demonstrated through many previous economic cycles their ability to adapt and in many cases prosper in these fast-changing times,” he said.

The FTSE 250 listed company agreed a deal to acquire McKay Securities for £272m earlier this year, bolstering its office portfolio in London and the south-east.

In its trading update this morning, Workspace said occupancy of the South-East office and business park portfolio has remained high at 89.2 per cent.