Woods partners with TaylorMade Golf after ditching Nike

Tiger Woods at the launch of Tiger Woods and TaylorMade Golf’s new apparel and footwear brand “Sun Day Red” held at Palisades Village on February 12, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has announced a partnership with TaylorMade Golf after ending his 27-year association with Nike last month.

Woods’ new collaboration with the American sports equipment manufacturer has launched a new clothing and footwear brand named Sun Day Red.

The brand is inspired by Woods’ connection to the colour red, which has followed him throughout his career.

Sun Day Red’s logo is, of course, a tiger with 15 stripes to represent the number of majors Woods has won.

In a post on X Woods said: “It started with a passion. The passion of competing. Of competing against ourselves. The field. The course. Life. Out of that passion, Sun Day Red rises.”

‘Woods in red on Sundays’

The Sun Day Red website added: “Tiger Woods in red on Sundays: it’s an image etched in golfing history – as iconic as his swing and as legendary as his wins.

“Every seam, every stitch, every fold of Sun Day Red, is sewn with the meticulousness, care, and unwavering focus that has defined Tiger Woods’ legendary career.”

His partnership with Nike, which began in 1996, was estimated to earn him more than $500m, according to Forbes, and he was not the only athlete to make a pretty penny from Nike partnerships.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan was reported to have earned $255m from his 40-year association with Nike, while Lebron James’ deal with the manufacturer sees him receive a whopping $32m a year, according to Forbes.

However, Nike’s continual association with certain superstar athletes has been concluded, and not only by Woods.

High-profile names such as Harry Kane in football and Jason Day in golf have moved away from Nike in recent months to join Skechers, Reflo and Malbon golf respectively.

Woods himself will be back in action on Thursday at the Genesis Invitational in California with his new kit.