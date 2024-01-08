Tiger Woods confirms end of 27-year, $500m partnership with Nike

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 17: Tiger Woods of the United States during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has confirmed his split from Nike after 27 years, ending one of the longest-running and most lucrative partnerships in sport.

The 15-time major winner is believed to have earned more than half a billion dollars from the tie-up, which established Nike as a leading brand in golf.

Confirming the move, Woods, 48, posted a statement on social media thanking Nike founder Phil Knight for his “passion and vision”.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” he said.

“The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever.”

Nike stood by Woods following the scandal over his infidelities in late 2009, since when a series of injury problems have limited him to just one more major, the 2019 Masters.

The former world No1 has played only sporadically in recent years but has said that he plans to play once a month on the PGA Tour this season.

“People will ask if there is another chapter,” he added. “Yes, there will certainly be another chapter.”

Woods has not revealed whether he has signed with another sportswear manufaturer or is planning to launch his own brand.