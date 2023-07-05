Wood, Moeen and Woakes into decisive Ashes Test at Headingley

England have rung the changes for their crucial third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley in Leeds today. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes have made three alterations from the side that lost at Lord’s on Sunday which left England 2-0 down in the series with a draw enough for Australia to retain the Ashes urn.

Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali come into the side and replace Josh Tongue, James Anderson and the injured vice-captain Ollie Pope.

“I had to think about what the game would look like if I didn’t bowl any overs,” Stokes said.

“Last week, I am not going to lie, it did take it out of me.

“That is not to say I am not going to bowl, when the game is on the line things might change, but it was a tough week last week.

“The message is ‘we know what we have to do as a team and do whatever you have to do, feel however you have to feel to get the best out of yourself’.”

Last time Headingley hosted a Test in the Ashes, Stokes’ individual masterclass secured a dramatic England victory.