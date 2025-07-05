Women’s Euro 2025 ads: Why ITV scores but BBC, Visa and Sports Direct miss

Ella Toone stars in ITV’s progressive ad for its Women’s Euro 2025 coverage (Image: ITV/YouTube)

It feels like there’s an unnecessary crux in women’s football as the Lionesses begin their title defence at the Euros.

After the success of the last edition, the domestic game has gone gangbusters, with Arsenal selling out the Emirates for regular league games, an independent body being set up to run the WSL, and many of England’s players establishing themselves as household names.

So with everything pointing in the right direction, why do brands continue to court the women’s game like it’s 2019?

For this summer’s Women’s Euros, there’s a distinct lack of original thinking and approach as to how to align with a game that’s soon to break into the world’s top five sports.

There’s the habitual association with female empowerment and supporting the next generation, which of course isn’t a bad thing, but it’s just done in a way that doesn’t feel particularly progressive or fresh.

Visa’s Women’s Euro 2025 ad

Visa is “Always in Your Corner”, with an advert that abruptly goes from showing a young girl practising her shooting in the rain to suddenly being on the biggest stage.

It’s over in a flash, with no real narrative arc or insight into what that journey might actually be like. It feels cliched, cheap and with the shoe-horning of their credit card product into the commercial, it teeters on insincerity.

Sports Direct’s Women’s Euro 2025 ad

Then there are a couple of commercials that have pulled the same trick of calling out players’ names in an attempt to educate the audience on who the stars of women’s football are (or at least who were available for their advertising).

Sports Direct has channeled its inner Nike to create a jumpers-for-goalposts scenario where kids are having a kickaround with some of their professional heroes.

There are skills on show and plenty of energy throughout but it’s ruined by the lack of confidence in having to so conspicuously call out those player names.

BBC’s Women’s Euro 2025 ad

One of the tournament’s broadcasters, the BBC, has created a beautiful promo that uses stop-motion claymation to bring to life the excitement of their coverage. While the craft is to be admired, they’ve also fallen into the trap of calling out names.

It’s understandable that some brands find themselves in a catch-22 situation. The public don’t know all the players, particularly those who aren’t Lionesses, and brands want to elevate their exposure and make them (more) famous. But just shouting their names out feels uninspired and, conversely, reinforces the notion that the top players are still largely unknown.

ITV’s Women’s Euro 2025 ad

Rival broadcaster ITV, however, has pulled out a promo that does raise the bar. It feels original, exciting and celebrates the rise of the modern women’s game by championing its storied past.

The most down-to-earth player on the planet, Ella Toone, is the protagonist and narrator, bringing a freshness and empowering attitude in a way that feels completely natural.

There’s mixed-media animation, cameos from Lorraine Kelly and Laura Woods, and the viewer is given a whistlestop rundown on what’s been happening in women’s football since the last Euros – which makes you want to watch what happens next in this year’s tournament.

How brands show up in the women’s game is vital to its future success. There’s an old adage when it comes to branding: ‘Don’t tell me you’re funny, tell me a joke.’

This notion can be applied to promoting the women’s game. Don’t tell me an empowerment story, or that it’s going to inspire the next generation of players, just act in a way that makes those things happen.

Steve Howell is chief creative officer at agency Dark Horses.