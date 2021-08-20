Women's British Open prize money 2021: How much can players win at Carnoustie and how does it compare to other women's and men's majors?

Women’s British Open prize money is at record levels this year, with both the total prize fund and the winners’ share setting new benchmarks for the tournament.

Players competing at Carnoustie this week stand to share a pot worth $5.8m, with the winner in line to take home $870,000.

But how have those figures changed over time and how do they compare with the other majors in women’s and men’s golf? Read on to find out.

Growth of Women’s British Open prize money

This year’s Women’s British Open prize money is up 29 per cent on the sums on offer 12 months ago, when Germany’s Sophia Popov won at Royal Troon.

Both the overall figure and the winner’s share have increased by the same factor, and the pot is set to grow a further $1m again next year, organisers have said.

That would take the prize fund to $6.8m, meaning it would have more than doubled since 2018.

“We hope this will inspire other events to follow our lead and help us to take a collective leap forward for the women’s game,” said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of organisers The R&A.

How Women’s British Open compares to other women’s majors

This year’s increase in total prize money means that the Women’s British Open now boasts the biggest pot of all women’s majors.

The US Women’s Open has the second biggest, at $5.5m, and offers the highest first prize, of $1m. It is expected that the Women’s British Open will match or exceed that next year.

The ANA Inspiration has the lowest total prize fund and winner’s share of the five women’s majors, at $3.1m and $365,000 respectively.

How prize money compares at women’s and men’s golf majors

While prize money in women’s golf is growing, it still lags significantly behind that in the biggest men’s tournaments.

All men’s majors offer a first prize in excess of $2m, double the most lucrative women’s major, while the chart below illustrates that there are even bigger pay-outs on offer at other events.

Total prize funds at the 2021 men’s majors ranged from $11.5m to $12.5m, at least double the pot at the Women’s British Open and four times as much as on offer at the ANA Inspiration.