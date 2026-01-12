Women and Gen X are feeling blue on their finances for 2026

Women and Gen X are feeling more gloomy about their financial situation

UK adults have reported feeling upbeat about their finances for the year ahead, but women and Gen X do not share the positive sentiment.

Six in ten adults said they felt positive about their financial situation going into 2026, maintaining last year’s results and up from the 52 per cent reported in 2024, according to investment firm Aegon.

In particular, 11 per cent stated they felt “extremely positive” and nearly 50 per cent said they were “somewhat positive”.

While overall financial sentiment remained firm, both gender and generational gaps persisted, due to the likelihood of higher financial problems among these groups.

Women and Gen X financial woes

Nearly two thirds of men reported greater confidence for their finances, compared to just 55 per cent of women.

The findings come as the UK’s financial services sector warns of a ‘confidence gap’ among women that is actively turning them away from investing.

According to analysis from Etoro, this has had a “damaging” impact on women, with one in five stating it put them off investing altogether, while 17 per cent felt less motivated to invest, preventing them from boosting their capital.

Meanwhile, women are also finding themselves with less pension wealth than their male counterparts, leaving them at greater risk of running their retirement fund dry in early retirement.

Women are struggling to build pension wealth due to them being more likely to work part-time or taking time away from work to care for loved ones, leaving them with lower contributions.

Gen X, the so-called ‘forgotten generation’, were also pessimistic about their money, with only 49 per cent optimistic, compared to 68 per cent of millennials and 64 per cent of Gen Z.

The generation has found itself dealing with a flurry of financial pressures, juggling pension savings, paying off debts and bills and supporting both older and younger family members.

Some have credited Gen X’s rocky financial security to the gradual demise of the defined benefit scheme, which allowed employees to receive a guaranteed inflation-proofed income for life, based on salary and years of employment.

Steve Cameron, pensions director at Aegon, said: “As we move into 2026, it’s encouraging that overall positivity about finances has held up…however, the picture isn’t uniform.”

Cost of living ramps up the stress

Short term financial pressures dominated Brits’ financial concerns, with the ability to cover basic living expenses the top priority, as essentials including rent, bills and food continue to eat into monthly pay packets.

This was closely followed by building emergency savings and wanting spare money for recreational purposes, with just 12 per cent deeming building their pension savings as the most significant matter.

Cameron said: “While short term financial pressures and concerns dominate, pension saving does feature as a top three priority for around one in eight.

”With today’s continuing cost of living pressures, the short-term focus is not a surprise.

“But for many people, pension saving will need to be given greater priority in future if they are to build up an adequate income for retirement.”