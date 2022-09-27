John Witherow steps down as editor of The Times after almost a decade

John Witherow (Wikipedia/Author Plimbs/Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-SA 4.0))

John Witherow is stepping down as editor of The Times with immediate effect after nearly a decade in the role.

In a meeting at The News Building earlier today, Witherow told staff that his successor would be named tomorrow.

Deputy editor Tony Gallagher has been widely tipped to replace Witherow, with the Press Gazette reporting that staff expect him to take on the role.

Emma Tucker, editor of the Sunday Times, has also been linked with the position, along with Michael Gove, a former Times journalist turned Conservative MP and former frontbencher.

Witherow has been in charge of the newspaper since 2013 but has spent much of the last year off work due to illness.

During this period, Gallagher has effectively been running the Rupert Murdoch-owned title.

Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp, said in a statement: “John is one of the great editors of his generation and he can look back on an outstanding career. His leadership of both The Sunday Times and latterly of The Times has taken each paper from strength to strength, breaking stories that have resonance around the world.

Witherow said: “Throughout my career as an editor, I have always been aware that I have had the heavy responsibility of preserving the reputation and success of these brands so they can continue to succeed for future generations.

More to follow…