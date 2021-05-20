Wincanton supply chains to be net zero by 2040, as profits slip

Supply chain partner Wincanton saw revenues increase by £20.7m in the past year, which was knocked slightly by a slip in profitability, the group said today.

The group raked in total revenue of £1.22bn in the year to 31 March as it enjoyed a surge in eCommerce activity and ‘unprecedented’ retail volumes.

Underlying profit before tax fell slightly by £5.6m to £47.2m, however, slipping 10.6 per cent due to the pandemic hitting its construction and energy businesses in the first half of the year.

Read more: Royal Mail capitalises on parcels boom as annual profit more than doubles

“While profitability was impacted by the unprecedented disruption caused by Covid-19 in the first half it was significantly ahead of pre-pandemic levels in the second,” CEO James Wroath said.

The logistics group has since seen an upturn in construction activity and has launched a new environment, social and governance (ESG) strategy today to commit to net-zero emissions by 2040. Home deliveries are also set to be net-zero by April 2022, the group said.

With ESG climbing increasingly higher on the investor agenda, the group’s shares were up 3.02 per cent to 443p per share this morning.

The group’s share dividends bounced from 3.90p in 2020 to 10.35p this year.

“Today we set out our new ESG strategy which sets us on a path to net-zero by 2040 with a clear plan to decarbonise our supply chain services and operations,” Wroath continued, adding that the group remains confident for the rest of 2021.

Read more: Net Zero: New oil, gas and coal development must end this year, IEA says