Win the Ultimate Luxury Retreat at Pennyhill Park

PRIZE INCLUDES: TWO-STOREY SUITE, MICHELIN-STAR DINING AND PRIVATE SPA CABANA

City Winners have partnered with Exclusive Collection to offer a City Winner the ultimate luxury retreat for 2. Nestled in 120 acres of parkland, Pennyhill Park in Bagshot is Surrey’s most luxurious spa and hotel retreat, offering guests the ultimate reset button. Pennyhill Park invites residents to “indulge in the best, be at your best and realise your potential”

This amazing prize includes your own two-storey private signature suite, dinner at Latymer, their on-site Michelin star restaurant and the ultimate life of luxury with your own private spa cabana.

The Granary Exclusive Private Suite

Your stunning stand-alone private suite will help you escape from it all. Popular with honeymooners and anyone looking to celebrate something special. Spread across two storeys, it also comes with its own courtyard garden. Upstairs, you’ll find exposed roof beams and a free-standing copper bath, with a dining area, a living area including a sofa bed, a desk, and a luxury bathroom with a walk-in shower on the ground floor.

Private Cabana and Luxury Spa Cabana

Treat yourself to the ultimate life of luxury with your own private spa cabana – the perfect base for the day. Your cabana features a large copper bath, spa jets for an ultimate outdoor bathing experience, and private loungers, allowing you to relax in comfort in the shade or bask in the sun on the extended deck. A fridge will be stocked with soft drinks, alongside infused waters and tea and coffee facilities. You can also order food and drink directly to your cabana. Let the breeze glide over you or draw down front and side blinds for some extra shade and privacy whilst you relax. The winner will also have full access to the jewel in Pennyhill Park’s crown – their expansive luxury spa.

Michelin star Dining

Latymer’s refined yet creative Discovery menu is guaranteed to get your tastebuds talking. Awarded a Michelin star and 5 AA Rosettes no less, Latymer is the fine dining restaurant in Surrey. Eat your way through their famous Discovery tasting menu, skilfully crafted by Head Chef Steve Smith and his team. Expect six delectable courses plus snacks on the dinner menu, each one crafted to perfection with the very best sustainably sourced and seasonal ingredients. Your meal is served in a richly furnished, wood-panelled room in the oldest part of the house. A wine flight is also included.

About Exclusive Collection

Exclusive Collection offers a break from the everyday, in beautiful surroundings. They have an unrivalled collection of country houses and estates in England. You’ll discover exceptional experiences, from spas and golf to cookery classes and award-winning dining. Each destination is entirely different, with its own stories and personality. However, all are cared for with the same love and attention. Visit exclusive.co.uk to discover Exclusive Collection, where you can eat well, sleep well, and do you well.

How to Win

City Winners is a new Prize Draw platform offering you the chance to Be a City Winner and win exclusive Prizes. Don’t miss your chance to win this Ultimate Spa retreat as City Winners guarantee that every Prize will be won. Tickets just £5. Enter here before 1pm on Friday August 8th.