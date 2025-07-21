Wimbledon’s £200m expansion green-lit by High Court

Wimbledon’s expansion allowed to go ahead, says High Court

Wimbledon’s £200m expansion is set to go ahead after a legal challenge to stop it almost tripling the size of the tennis club was dismissed by a High Court judge.

Earlier this month, campaign group Save Wimbledon Park (SWP) took The All England Club to court over plans to build 39 new tennis courts and an 8,000-seat stadium on the grounds of the former Wimbledon Park Golf Club.

The campaign group argued that £200m plans to expand across the road and into a neighbouring golf course involved “errors of law and planning policy” by the Greater London Authority (GLA).

The planning permission was passed in September by Jules Pipe, London’s deputy mayor for planning, after Wandsworth Council had rejected the plans in 2023. However, the majority of the site is within Merton Council boundaries.

The crowdfunded judicial review took place during the second week of the annual Championships.

The case was brought against the Mayor of London, along with the All England Lawn Tennis Club, the London Borough of Merton and the London Borough of Wandsworth as interested parties.

During the two-day hearing, the court heard that the decision to grant planning permission was unlawful, as Wimbledon Park, a Grade II listed heritage site, was subject to restrictions on its use.

However, Mr Justice Saini dismissed the judicial review on Monday afternoon after rejecting all three grounds of the SWP’s arguments.

Commenting on today’s ruling, Chair of the All England Club, Debbie Jevans said: “We are delighted that Mr Justice Saini has dismissed the challenge to the GLA’s decision to grant planning permission for our plans to transform the former Wimbledon Park golf course.

“It is clear that we have a robust planning permission that enables us to create a permanent home for the Wimbledon Qualifying Competition as well as deliver 27 acres of beautiful new parkland for local people, providing public access to land that has been a private golf course for over 100 years.

Read more Wimbledon expansion: What it means as plans reach High Court

“We have spoken to more than 10,000 people who have taken the time to come in person and understand our plans in detail. The vast majority of people just want us to get on and deliver the many benefits on offer as soon as possible.”

The AELTC, which owns the club, had already begun pre-emptive action to prevent legal challenge by another route.

“We now turn our attention to separate legal proceedings to give everyone reassurance that there is not, nor has there ever been, a statutory trust over the former golf course land. This hearing is due to take place in January 2026,” Jevans added.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “This is welcome news that will cement Wimbledon’s reputation as the greatest tennis competition in the world and London as the sporting capital of the world.”

“This scheme will bring a significant range of economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits to the local area, the wider capital and the UK economy, creating new jobs and green spaces.”

Campaign group seeks appeal

Following Mr Justice Saini ruling, a spokesperson for SWP has said the group has been advised to make an application for permission to appeal to the Court of Appeal.

The judge will first need to consider that application, but if he doesn’t agree, then the group will need to go directly to the Court of Appeal.

The group said they are “is not taking this step lightly but believes that the GLA did make a significant legal error in the way it dealt with the special legal status of the Park”.

Christopher Coombe, Director of SWP said: “This judgment would, if it stands, set a worrying precedent for the unwanted development of protected green belt and public open spaces around London and across the country.”

According to the SWP website, it expected its legal fees associated with the judicial review to be

approximately £200,000. For this application, it is unclear what the total legal bill will be, as the court usually orders the losing party to pay the winning party’s costs.