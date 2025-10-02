Why The Bowls Club should win big at Toast the City

The Bowls Club at Finsbury Circus

Ahead of the Toast the City awards taking place this October, celebrating the best culture in the Square Mile, we meet some of the nominees: this week it’s The Bowls Club.

Why does The Bowls Club deserve to win a coveted Slice of Toast at the inaugural Toast the City Awards?

Since 2022, The Bowls Club has welcomed over 95,000 corporate clients, becoming the City of London’s only outdoor competitive socialising concept. We uniquely offer up to 120 guests the chance to play simultaneously as a team, creating unmatched group experiences. Alongside the action, we deliver top-tier street food, live music, magicians, and immersive entertainment, all within an amazing garden setting. Beyond unforgettable events, we’re proud to give back – raising funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital, every year.

Tell me a bit about the people behind the business

Behind the Bowls Club business are co-founders Chris Scriven and Will Goy, whose complementary skills drive the group’s success. Chris is a proven leader in premium hospitality and experiential events, with over a decade’s experience at renowned venues such as The Arts Club, Mahiki and The Brompton Club. His meticulous focus on guest experience ensures flawless delivery at scale. Will, an entrepreneurial force with a background in finance, has pioneered the growth of lawn bowls on Finsbury Square. Combining strategic vision, commercial partnerships and trend-spotting, he transforms iconic city spaces into thriving destinations. Together, they create unforgettable experiences.

Tell us something we didn’t know about your business

Not many people know that the idea for The Bowls Club was born in The Plough in Clapham Junction – before rolling its way into the City. Entirely self-funded, we’ve grown in to the hosts of the world’s largest lawn bowls event. We’ve even partnered with World Bowls to take things global.

What’s your favourite thing about the Square Mile?

The Square Mile is London’s ultimate speedrun – everything on your doorstep, and a ‘can-do’ attitude that makes anything feel possible.

What’s your fondest memory of the Square Mile?

It was actually the opening night of this year’s Bowls Club. After three years of hurdles, it was the first event we could truly enjoy – profitable, self-funded, and full of energy. Beyond the celebrations, we raised £46,000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital, giving our work real purpose.

What’s your secret Square Mile hot spot?

FAB Thai Street Food on Paul Street serves the best papaya salad in the UK – guaranteed to burn any hangover out of you. A true Square Mile gem!

What’s your favourite thing to have on toast?

Thick Cornish butter, smashed avocado, fried eggs, and Lea & Perrins – first on the toast, then splashed over the eggs. Unreal!

For more information go to thebowlsclubldn.com