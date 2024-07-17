Why revised Football Governance Bill could mean more player power

Keir Starmer has hinted at giving players more say in the revised Football Governance Bill

Footballers’ union the PFA has welcomed suggestions that players could be handed greater say in the running of the game under the revived Football Governance Bill.

The Bill, which will primarily set out the powers for the new independent football regulator, was mentioned in the King’s Speech on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has previously indicated that he wanted players to have more power than in the previous iteration of the Bill, which was brought by the last government but did not pass in time before parliament paused for this month’s general election.

“We’ve always said that the only two groups which football really can’t do without are those who watch it and those who play it. It’s vital that both are properly represented,” said the PFA.

“We valued Labour’s support in opposition for proposed amendments to the previous Football Governance Bill, which sought to make sure the players’ voice was more clearly prioritised.

“We look forward to working with them as they now bring forward new legislation in government.”

It is not clear yet how the new Bill will differ from the original but while in opposition Labour MPs said they were prepared to go further than the previous Conservative government.

A key power afforded to the regulator will be to impose a new system of financial redistribution from the Premier League to the rest of the pyramid if the long-running impasse in talks persists.

Briefing notes provided alongside the King’s Speech stated: “When authorities cannot agree appropriate financial flows, and the sustainability of football is at risk, [the Bill will give] the regulator the backstop power to ensure a fair financial flow.”