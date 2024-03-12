Why office space is key to remove stress and inspire creativity

Creating an office space in your abode that is both functional and comfortable is key to remove stress and inspire creativity.

Since the pandemic, home offices have become increasingly common with the rise of working from home. So creating an office space in your abode that is both functional and comfortable is key to remove stress and inspire creativity.

Keeping it mess-free is also important, as this helps us to focus – because a tidy desk can equate to a tidy mind. With organisational files and plenty of storage, you can keep an orderly space perfect for your professional at-home set up. For home-workers, it’s so important they’ve even created a new awareness day around the topic.

Here Kate Conrad, senior interior designer at luxury homeware retailer Madison & Mayfair, shares her five top tips for how you can ensure your home office is both stylish and organised.

The perfect balance

I think it is important to start by sorting through your documents and any clutter, getting rid of anything that is no longer of any use. Then, invest in desk organisers to ensure a tidy workspace, and even utilise the area around you. Perhaps a chalk board on a nearby wall could be a creative way to write out your to do list, or using shelves and other cabinets to store the bulk of your work can keep your space clear. However, you may be at risk of neglecting style and personality in your home office if you focus too much on de-cluttering. “Your space will become much more inviting with artwork, accessories and photographs, so find the right balance for you between decoration and minimalism”.

See the (natural) light

“The health benefits of being exposed to natural light are not to be ignored, and so we should implement this into our homes where possible. It is likely that you’ll be spending most of your day in your office, so ensuring you choose a space with a strong source of light is vital. From reduced eye strain to an improved mood and fewer headaches, you will already feel more motivated in your home office if there is more natural light. “You can also utilise this to arrange your room, such as placing your desk in front of a window to make the most of the view, inspiring more creativity and making it an enjoyable room to spend lots of time in”.

Invest in comfort

“Your desk chair is so important, especially as you will most likely be sat there for hours on end during the working day. Find a chair that is supportive and comfortable, prioritising your back support. This doesn’t mean, however, that you need to neglect style.

“There are so many office chairs available to act as the statement piece in your office, whether through colour or design, and they can really elevate the professional feel of your home office”.

“Your desk also plays an important role in your home office”, adds Kate. “As well as ensuring it is wide enough for your computer and everything else necessary for your work, find one with storage in. “It will be much easier to keep the surface tidy if you can store lots of things away in drawers and shelves. Then, allow the desk to also become a centrepiece in the room, whether you opt for a grand, traditional style or a contemporary, sleek design”.

Nature’s many benefits

Being able to view countryside scenes can reduce stress. A desk space with access to a view of your garden or any form of nature has the ability to elevate your working from home experience massively. “However, if this is not an option, put plants in your office where possible. Whether it’s a plant on your desk, a large plant in the corner of the room, or even paintings of nature, any addition of greenery will greatly improve your mental well-being in your office”.

Consider colour psychology when designing your office

“Colour can greatly impact your home office environment. You will not feel as inspired in an office space that prioritises dull, lifeless colours like greys. Colour psychology is extremely important in a room where we want to evoke certain feelings and moods. If you are prone to stress, soft blues can help calm the mind and facilitate concentration, and soft greens can encourage balance and harmony.

“Although darker colours may look more sophisticated and professional, they are actually less stimulating and can even make you feel more tired. Keep your office light and airy, but maybe paint one wall a bolder colour to inspire further creativity. Design a space that makes you feel passionate and focused, and your dream office will naturally come to life”.