Why Brentford FC are refunding fans for Christmas

Brentford are easing the cost of living crisis by giving money back to fans this Christmas

Brentford FC are taking the unusual step of giving money back to supporters to ease financial concerns at Christmas amid the cost of living crisis.

The west London Premier League club have offered fans the option of withdrawing any credit in their ticket accounts, promising that they will receive the cash before Christmas if they make a request by tomorrow 11am.

“To help support fans who may require some flexibility over the festive period, throughout December we are offering you the option of withdrawing your ticketing credit to your bank account,” Brentford said.

Those who request a credit withdrawal after tomorrow’s deadline but before 2 January will receive their money “at the beginning of the new year”, the club added.

Brentford charge some of the lowest prices in the Premier League. Their cheapest season ticket is just £419, less than half the cost at other clubs, while their most expensive, £549, is the lowest equivalent in the division.

While most clubs raised their prices this year by around five per cent and some by as much as 20 per cent, the Bees were one of four teams to freeze the cost at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The cost of living crisis saw UK inflation reach a 41-year high in 2022 and, while it has eased, was still at 4.6 per cent in October.

Brentford are owned by fan Matthew Benham, who made his fortune in the gambling industry and has guided them from the third tier to the Premier League through canny business practice.

Benham last week announced he was exploring selling a minority stake in a deal that could value the club at as much as £500m.