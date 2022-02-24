WHO releases $3.5m to purchase medical supplies for Ukraine

WHO has released $3.5m to deliver medical supplies in Ukraine. (Photo/ WHO/ Christopher Black)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has released an additional $3.5m from its emergency fund to purchase and deliver medical supplies to Ukraine.

According to director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the fund, which complements the trauma and medical supplies already delivered to health facilities, is expected to rise following further needs assessments.

“The health system must continue to function to deliver essential care to people for all health issues, from COVID-19 to cancer, diabetes and tuberculosis, to mental health issues, especially for vulnerable groups such as older persons and migrants,” Ghebreyesus said.

“We will continue to deliver care and support the people across Ukraine affected by this crisis.”