WHO launches coronavirus chatbot on Facebook Messenger

The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched its coronavirus chatbot on Facebook Messenger as it expands its efforts to tackle online misinformation.

The interactive Health Alert service will allow the messaging app’s 1.3bn users to ask questions and get the latest information about the Covid-19 outbreak.

It follows the launch of a similar service on Whatsapp, which has so far reached 12m people.

The service, which was launched with support from software firm Sprinklr, can be accessed through the WHO’s official Facebook page or via a dedicated Messenger link.

It comes amid calls for social media firms to do more to crack down on misinformation relating to coronavirus, including false claims that the pandemic is linked to 5G.

The government has launched a new cyber unit dedicated to tackling the scourge of misinformation, while MPs have called for public support in identifying misleading information posted online.

Facebook has previously said it will partner with developers to offer free services to health organisations.

More than 20 global health organisations have launched Messenger services, including Unicef and the governments of France and India.

The launch comes hours after US President Donald Trump pulled his country’s funding for WHO — worth as much as $400m — after attacking the health body’s handling of the crisis.