IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2026
IFF (NYSE: IFF) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of its common stock, payable on July 10, 2026 to shareholders of record as of June 18, 2026.
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At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, health and biosciences, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable innovations that elevate everyday products—advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience. Learn more at iff.com, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
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