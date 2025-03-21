Who has played themselves into and out of the British and Irish Lions tour?

If the Six Nations taught us anything it’s that picking a squad for this year’s British and Irish Lions tour to Australia is going to be very difficult.

For some players a strong Six Nations has catapulted them from nobody to somebody, or from a fringe player into a starter. And for others it has dented their hopes, or completely ruined them all together.

Roaring into the Lions

Blair Kinghorn was probably on the plane to Australia as one of the full-backs, but he’s undoubtedly made himself the Test starter for the Lions. Watching him run the Scottish backline from No15 was exceptional, and something the touring side will rely on.

Ben White, for me, has edged out Tomos Williams for one of the three scrum-half spots in the squad. Alongside Jamison Gibson-Park and Alex Mitchell, the trio offer head coach Andy Farrell a range of attacking options.

Rory Darge shone in the back row for a Scotland pack often going backwards, and with other players in his position not performing well during the last two months he’s certainly put his hand up for a spot on the plane.

Will Stuart was the best front rower of the Six Nations. He went about his business in a controlled manner but unleashed hell at the set piece. From being a fringe England player not too long ago he is a dead certainty for the British and Irish Lions tour.

Tommy Freeman surprised me to no end for England during this Six Nations. It’s no secret that he is a classy operator on the wing but he adapted to play in the centres after Ollie Lawrence hurt his Achilles and offers versatility to coach Farrell.

Mauled out of action?

Marcus Smith was England’s No10, now he is not. That’s not to say he won’t make the British and Irish Lions tour as a versatile option but clearly he has fallen from the high plinth that is the fly-half shirt. He’ll want to put in a solid season for Harlequins to catch Farrell’s eye.

Hugo Keenan has certainly been overshadowed by Kinghorn given the events of the last two months. Farrell may be taking a mostly Irish coaching ticket but Keenan has fallen slightly in that back-three pecking order.

Jack Willis is a victim of his own success, shining in Toulouse but unable to play for England due to residency. Before the Six Nations many said he had to be on the plane, but enough forwards put their hands up to no longer make that viewpoint a reliable one. He’ll want to shine in the Champions Cup to remind the selectors of his talents.

Former world player of the year Josh van der Flier just had an off year during this year’s tournament. He was neither terrible or sensational, and in a Lions year bang average may not cut it. He has credit in the bank, but is it enough?

So there you have it, the risers and sinkers from the Six Nations with selection for the British and Irish Lions tour just weeks away.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance. Follow Ollie @OlliePhillips11