Who Gives A Crap? UK shoppers answer ‘us’ as eco-friendly loo roll company triples profit

Who Gives A Crap has trebled its profit as demand soars for its eco-friendly toilet paper

The UK arm of eco-friendly toilet paper brand Who Gives A Crap has achieved record sales after a global advertising campaign boosted demand for its bamboo loo roll.

The Melbourne-headquartered company, which is owned by the Australian distribution firm Good Goods Ltd, grew its revenue by 18 per cent to almost £39m in the 12 months ending June 30, 2023, up from £32m the year before.

Its operating profit more than tripled in the same period from £345,000 to £1.2m.

Who Gives A Crap said this was down in part to a reduction in shipping costs due to the stabilisation of freight rates as global supply chains return to normal following the disruptions caused by Covid-19.

The business, which donates 50 per cent of its profit to clean water non-profit organisations, said in a report published to Companies House that it expected to continue trading at a similar level “for the foreseeable future”.

In September, the company launched its first-ever investment round, winning more than £30m to help scale the business.

Lead investor Verlinvest, the US-based capital firm behind oat milk brand Oatly and fair trade chocolate producers Tony’s Chocolonely, said it proactively approached the company as it “caters to a new generation of consumers who are seeking brands that have a positive impact”.

In a post on the Who Gives A Crap blog, CEO Simon Griffiths said: “What we can tell you is that we’ll be entering new countries, making more products, scaling our sustainability initiatives and finding new ways to help our community make a positive impact on the world.

“All while reaching our goal of toilets and clean water for everyone faster than we’d ever thought possible.”

Before the investment the firm had been entirely self-funded, launching with a crowdfunding campaign in 2012.

Since then, it’s grown its direct-to-consumer business, adding operations in 40 countries including the US and Canada.

It’s also added distribution at stores in Australia and has plans to add some independent grocers in the US.