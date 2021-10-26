Loo must be joking: Fewer Brits wash their hands after toilet use than before the pandemic

Fewer people wash their hands after visiting a public washroom now, than in 2018, according to new research shared with City A.M. today.

Just two thirds (66 per cent) of Brits say they always wash their hands after using a public washroom, compared to 74 per cent in 2018.

A smaller percentage (54 per cent) say they dry their hands after washing them, even though damp hands have been shown to spread 1,000 times more bacteria than dry ones, according to new research from Initial Washroom Hygiene, conducted by Opinion Matters.

Hand sanitisers

Outside of the washroom, the research suggests that the public is using hand sanitiser to try and help improve hand hygiene.

The majority (56 per cent) of those who work in a shared workplace or building state that they are likely to sanitise their hands regularly at work in order to help manage hygiene risks.

Further, the presence of no touch soap, sanitiser and paper hand towel dispensers is likely to boost the public’s hand hygiene behaviour.

Almost three quarters (73 per cent) of people surveyed indicated that they would be more inclined to sanitise their hands if the dispenser is no touch, and 70 per cent of people surveyed said they would be more likely to wash their hands if the soap dispenser provided was no touch.