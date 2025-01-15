AI can slash government red tape – unless red tape gets in its way

The Prime Minister has said he wants to “go for it” with AI, so let’s get these tools into the hands of frontline workers, get them out from behind their desks and save taxpayers money, says Alex Stephany

The Prime Minister was right to give a stark warning on AI to the public sector this week: “If we don’t go for it, we’re left behind by those who do.”

The public sector has acquired a reputation for sluggishness on new technologies. Most of us have long thrown out our paper diaries and fax machines – yet you can still find them in the corridors of our political institutions.

It’s not the fault of the individuals in the system. Often, they are hopeful about the potential of new technology. Truth be told, it is more the fault of the tech ecosystem: too few founders innovating, too few investors backing them.

Historically, red tape has got in the way too. Slow decision-making, risk-aversion and mountains of paperwork under previous governments have made getting new tech into the hands of government workers a Herculean effort.

But things may be changing under this government.

First, there was good signal with the appointment of Matt Clifford CBE to lead the taskforce looking at AI innovation. Clifford is cut from the startup cloth – synonymous for fast execution against lofty goals, and Clifford is one of the UK’s most knowledgeable tech founders on AI.

Now is the moment to move on AI

Second, Starmer’s speech gave a clear signal to government bodies across the country that now is the moment to move on AI.

We must now get AI tools in the hands of people working at the coal face of our services. At home, they’re using ChatGPT to plan holidays, getting AI-powered recommendations on Spotify or Netflix. Yet once they walk through their office door, they are back to the noughties.

This needs to change. Frontline workers tell me that their time is eaten up by mountains of paperwork and form-filling. These workers – doctors, social workers, nurses, prison staff, and others – find themselves spending more time behind their desk than in the field, helping people. More time typing than talking.

In fact, social workers today spend close to 80 per cent of their time behind a desk, according to the British Association of Social Workers.

But AI is often best at what humans find most boring. AI has a unique ability to handle routine, repetitive tasks – such as transcribing meetings, generating reports, or managing data – quickly and accurately.

AI can kill off this paperwork, freeing up human workers for human work. We have developed a tool, called Magic Notes, that uses generative AI to prep complex, often lengthy paperwork in around a minute for social workers to then check. It’s saving social workers eight hours each week on paperwork.

In another signal that things may be improving, local governments have embraced this AI technology, with Magic Notes now adopted by one in three social care teams in the UK.

Less paperwork is good news for service users, taxpayers – and frontline workers. After all, public sector employees like social workers choose their profession because they’re passionate about having a positive impact on people, not form filling.

But a future where humans can focus on human work is not guaranteed. AI can slash paperwork, but we can’t let paperwork slow the adoption of Clifford and Starmer’s vision.

I have confidence that innovation will win out: that the adoption of tools like Magic Notes and momentum from the government will continue, and the public sector can shake its reputation for red tape and decades-old tech.

Let us hope this innovation is not restricted to Westminster either: Sadiq Khan was recently telling me excitedly about the adoption of AI within City Hall.

To paraphrase Starmer, other countries will “go for it” on AI, and they’ll see the benefits. And if the UK’s public sector goes for it, we can create a future where our public services are more efficient and human.

Alex Stephany is the CEO of Beam