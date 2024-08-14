Who gives a crap? Lewes FC confirm new sponsor of ‘crappiest kit of all’

Lewes FC, the world’s first gender equal football club, have announced eco toilet paper brand, Who Gives A Crap, as its new sponsor.

It is claimed the kit will be the first “created by a toiled brand” as the club looks forward “to a season of clean sheets”.

The two-year-deal sees the Who Gives A Crap wrapper designers take charge of the kit aesthetic.

Lewes FC have risen in fame despite the men’s team being in south eastern regional league, the Isthmain League, and the women’s team competing in the FA Women’s National League South due to their emphasis on gender equality.

The club became the first, in 2017, to split its resources equally between its men’s and women’s teams and in 2023 owners voted in favour of moving forward with a proposed takeover of the team by women’s football club acquirers Mercury 13.

Conversations came to an end in November of last year.

Loo in Lewes

On the new partnership, Lewes FC’s commercial manager Stef McLoughlin said: “This is the perfect alignment of two purpose driven organisations joining forces to create change.

“We’re nothing but purposefully unconventional and this partnership symbolises everything we stand for as a club.

“I’m sure the fans and our owners across the world will all get behind our new signing and we look forward to delivering a lot of clean sheets together this season.”

Emily Kraftman, UK MD of Who Gives A Crap said: “This is not your normal sponsorship; it’s about driving donations not fame.

“As big fans of Lewes FC and what they stand for, we couldn’t turn down the opportunity to help drive change across football and society through our partnership.”

The firm have raised over £7m for clean water and toilets with 50 per cent of its profits going to support partners.

You could say they’ve out the Loo in Lewes.

